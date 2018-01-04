No permission to Mevani, Umar Khalid's event in Mumbai

Organizers of the All India Student's Summit 2018, where JNU student leader Umar Khalid and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani were supposed to speak, have been told that they cannot go ahead with the event in Mumbai. The event is set to be held at the Mithibai College, Vile Parle (W) on Thursday.

"Despite permission, the police is not allowing us to go ahead with the event. But Mewani will come and the program will happen," a private channel quoted an organiser as saying.

Had booked Bhaidas Hall for All India National Students' Summit here today, but now we are being denied entry. Reason police is citing is the news doing the rounds about Umar Khalid and Jignesh Mewani for the past few days: Sagar Bhalerao (Chhatra Bharati,VP), Organiser #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/4Fg3mSP6wq — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

Young politicians and activists are set to come under one roof at the All India Student's Summit 2018. Kabaddi player Pardeep Narwal is another famous name to be speaking at the symposia. The panel will be discussing ongoing issues faced by students all over the country, in the aftermath of the sufferings faced by students of Mumbai University in 2017.

Both Mevani and Khalid had attended an event celebrating the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon. Subsequently, a complaint was filed Mevani and Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at the event on December 31. According to the complainants -- Akshay Bikkad and Anand Dhond -- Mevani and Khalid had made "provocative" comments at the event.

"Mevani provoked the people to come out on the streets and retaliate. Due to this statement, people took to the streets and tension gripped the city," according to the complaint.

Mumbai is returning to normalcy a day after bandh called by Dalit organizations in protest against the attack on people congregated to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon, near Pune.

