No pact with Congress, NC to contest all six seats in J&K

By Anuj Cariappa

Srinagar, Mar 19: The National Conference and the Congress have been in talks for the past few days for a pre-poll alliance.

The Parliamentary board of the National Conference met here this evening after which a decision to contest all the six Lok Sabha seats was taken, the party said.

Seemingly, the talks could not move as there were differences over seat-sharing, sources said.

But, in what could be seen as a possible opportunity for a tie-up, NC sources said the party's Parliamentary Board left the final decision on party's patron Farooq Abdullah. "based on the national scenario".

Meanwhile, an NC spokesman said Abdullah will seek reelection from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat while former Jammu and Kashmir speaker Mohammad Akbar Lone will be the party's candidate from the Baramulla constituency.