No need to visit RTO for 58 citizen-centric services [Full list]

India

New Delhi, Sep 17: The centre has issued a notification announcing that as many as 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, vehicle registration, and transfer of ownership can now be availed online with the help of Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday said that providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden. Consequently, the footfall at the regional transport offices (RTOs) is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning.

Check Full list of citizen-centric services for which you don't have to visit RTO

1. Application for Learner License (LL).

2. Change of Address in Learner License.

3. Change of Name in Learner License.

4. Change of Photo and Signature in Learner License.

5. Issue of Duplicate Learner License.

6. Learner License Extract provisioning.

7. Issue of Duplicate Driving License (DL)

8. Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required.

9. Replacement of Driving License.

10. Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver Training Centre and requirement

of passing certificate to be sent to concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO) for issuance of Driving

License (DL).

11. Change of Address in Driving License.

12. Change of Name in Driving License.

13. Change of Biometrics in Driving License.

14. Change of Date of Birth in Driving License.

15. Change of Photo and Signature in Driving License.

16. Driving License Extract provisioning.

17. Issue of International Driving Permit.

18. Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License.

19. Endorsement to Drive Hazardous Material.

20. Endorsement to Drive in Hill Region.

21. Issue of Driving License for Defence.

22. Additional endorsement on Driving license (AEDL) for Defence Driving License Holder.

23. Issue of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge to Driver.

24. Issue of Duplicate Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge.

25. Temporary Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge to Driver.

26. Renewal of Conductor License.

27. Issue of Duplicate Conductor License.

28. Conductor License Extract provisioning.

29. Issue of Temporary Conductor License.

30. Change of Address in Conductor License.

31. Change of Biometrics in Conductor License.

32. Change of Name in Conductor License.

33. Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle.

34. Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body.

35. Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration (RC).

36. Deposit of Registration Certificate fees.

37. Application for Grant of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Certificate of Registration.

38. Change in Address in Certificate of Registration.

39. View Registration Certificate (RC) particulars against fee.

40. Retention of Registration Number.

41. Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle.

42. Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle.

43. Payment of additional Life Time Tax (Transfer of ownership Case).

44. Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement.

45. Termination of hire-purchase agreement.

46. Issue or Renewal of Trade Certificate.

47. Issue of Fresh Permit.

48. Issue of Duplicate Permit.

49. Permit Non-Use Intimation.

50. Permanent Surrender of Permit.

51. Transfer of Permit.

52. Transfer of Permit (Death Case).

53. Renewal of Permit.

54. Renewal of Permit Authorisation.

55. Application for Special Permit.

56. Application for Temporary Permit.

57. Update Mobile Number in record for transport services.

58. Issue of Duplicate Fitness certificate.