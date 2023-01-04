YouTube
    No names till found guilty: Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau order

    Google Oneindia News

    The order has been passed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau as soon as its new chief, Hemant Priyadarshi, took charge.

    Jaipur, Jan 04: In a controversial order, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday asked its officials not to reveal names and photos of bribery case accused and suspects until they are convicted by court.

    Representational Image

    In an order issued shortly after he assumed additional charge as the ACB chief, Hemant Priyadarshy, Additional DG-ACB, said only the rank or designation, and the department of the accused should be shared with the media.

    Opposition BJP targeted the state government over the order, while questioning its intention. Priyadarshy, however, said according to the guideline of the Supreme court, the name and photo of the accused cannot be publicised unless proven guilty.

    "There is a legal backup behind the order," he told PTI. He was given additional charge as DG on Wednesday. The post fell vacant after BL Soni retired on December 31.

    In the order, Priyadarshy directed all chowky in-charges to not reveal the name and photo of the accused and suspects unless they are convicted by the court. BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted a copy of the order and said the Congress is with the "corrupt and the corrupt is with the Congress".

    Terming the order a 'Tughlaqi Farman', Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the freedom of the press is being violated by the order. It has been passed to to give protection to the corrupt, he alleged.

    The BJP's state chief Satish Poonia tweeted:

    rajasthan

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 23:10 [IST]
