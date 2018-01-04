No more lessons under the open sky: Students in 100 J&K schools to get buildings

Srinagar, Jan 4: It's the perfect New Year gift hundreds of students studying in various schools in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir could have expected.

After studying under the open sky for years, even during the winter, authorities have finally started construction of at least 100 school buildings in the Rajouri district.

Currently, construction work of school buildings is underway in places like Kotranka, Budhal, Kalakot, Darhal, Manjakote and Nowshera, to name a few, in the district, as per a report by ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir: Construction work for over 100 school buildings underway in Rajouri by district administration, including Kotranka, Budhal, Kalakot, Darhal, Manjakote, Nowshera for students who are forced to study under open sky due to lack of schools in the region pic.twitter.com/WfCp5RhUwP — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

"We are thankful to the government for finally deciding to provide school buildings to students. It's really difficult to run classes under the open sky, especially during winters when the temperature falls below zero degree Celsius," said a government school teacher.

Many students during winters give a miss to their classes to avoid inclement weather conditions.

"Several students have left their studies altogether because there are no school buildings," said another teacher.

"We hope to increase enrollment of students in the coming days once the buildings get ready," he added.

Students, on their part, have expressed happiness that finally they will have a roof over their heads while they get their lessons.

OneIndia News