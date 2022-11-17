Rushdie attack a reminder of how big a threat Iran is to the US, others

'No Money For Terror' conference: Pakistan, Afghanistan to give a miss, China's confirmation awaited

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 17: Pakistan and Afghanistan will be missing when 78 countries across the globe gather in New Delhi for the 'No Money for Terror' conference, hosted by India. However, confirmation from China is still awaited.

"78 countries and multilateral organisations are participating in the third edition of the 'No Money For Terror' Conference being organised in the national capital on November 18-19," Dinkar Gupta, Director General, NIA told reporters.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan is not participating in this conference while China's attendance is yet to be confirmed," he added.

"Social media platforms are used as crowdfunding platforms, and finances raised through such sources are ultimately used for terror purposes. This is an issue which needs to be discussed," he said.

"Traditional methods of Hawala money and new ways of terror financing would be part of the discussion in the conference. Over 20 Ministers of all countries are participating in the conference," he added.

Gupta further said that there is no doubt that there has been a huge reduction in terrorism and violent extremism but the battle has to be fought.

This Conference aims to progress the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two Conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019). It also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing. It attempts to also set the pace for other high level official and political deliberations, focused on countering terrorist financing.

"Globally, countries have been affected by terrorism and militancy for several years. The pattern of violence differs in most theatres, but is largely engendered by a tumultuous geo-political environment, coupled with prolonged armed sectarian conflicts. Such conflicts often lead to poor governance, political instability, economic deprivation and large ungoverned spaces. The involvement of a compliant State often exacerbates terrorism, especially its financing," read a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Why India matters?

India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades, hence it understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations. In order to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and to help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing, India was host to two global events in October - the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi. The forthcoming NMFT Conference will further our efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations.

Discussions at the 3rd 'No Money For Terror' Conference will be focussed on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing and requisite international co-operation to address related challenges. The Conference intends to bring together representatives of 75 countries and international bodies for extended deliberations over two days.

Thursday, November 17, 2022, 18:30 [IST]