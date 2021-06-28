No meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu; Rahul Gandhi leaves residence to 10 Janpath

Prove it, says Navjot Sidhu as Amarinder Singh hints he may join AAP

Chandigarh, June 29: In a recent development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be meeting party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today (June 29). On Monday, Navjot Sidhu's team had said he would meet with Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Tuesday.

The cricketer-turned-politician had sought a meeting with the Gandhis to press for his demands in the middle of his intense feud with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

So had Amarinder Singh, who was in Delhi last week for a second meeting with the three-member Congress committee formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve the Punjab infighting. His expected meet with the Gandhis did not happen, even though the party made it clear that he will lead the Congress in the election.

Earlier, he had met state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa. Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Earlier, Sidhu appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting within the party's state unit. On June 22, Singh appeared before the panel, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi.

However, he returned to Chandigarh without an audience with party president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal are members of the panel.