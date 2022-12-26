No Love Jihad? Listen to Nimisha alias Fathima and Ayesha alias Sonia Sebastin

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Considering the pattern involved in trapping Hindu girls and then forcibly converting them brings out the debate on why every state in India should have a law against religious conversions

New Delhi, Dec 26: Nimisha alias Fathima and Ayesha alias Sonia Sebastin are two classic cases of trapping girls converting them to Islam. In this case, even worse, the two girls were taken to Afghanistan and forced into the Islamic State.

The Shraddha Walkar murder case once against brought out the debate on whether every state must have an anti-conversion law to prevent such incidents. There is a section in the country which debates by stating that no such thing called Love Jihad exists. While they may not want to call it Love Jihad, the fact remains that there is a racket that exists a racket which involves trapping Hindu and Christian girls and then forcibly converting them Islam. It is also a fact that many who term this as pure love forget the fact that the end result is always the girl being forced to convert to Islam.

Lets speak about Nimisha and Sonia:

Nimisha was converted and her name change to Fathima. Nimisha was forced into conversion in 2017 at Kerala. She was then taken to Afghanistan and made to join the Islamic State. Fathima was arrested by the Afghanistan police in 2020 and during her interrogation she confessed that she had been trapped by a Pakistan backed group which was into converting girls to Islam.

Why Islamic Love Jihad is the most dangerous undercurrent India is facing

Nimisha got married in the seventh month of her pregnancy and then left for Afghanistan where she was told that she would lead a truly Islamic life. She was also told that every true Muslim would have to play a role in establishing the Caliphate. Instead of leading a truly Muslim life, she was being trained for Jihad, she said during her questioning.

The case of Ayesha alias Sonia Sebastin is no different. Another case of brain-washing which led to her becoming Ayesha. She said in a video that was released by the Strat News Global that she and her husband, Abdullah Rashid were upset with the Islamic State.She too said that she had moved to Afghanistan to lead an Islamic life under the rule of the Caliphate, but on reaching there they realised that people were not even going to Mosques.

Kerala needs the law the most:

While many states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh have implemented laws against such incidents of Love Jihad, states such as Kerala need it the most. The Intelligence Bureau has very often flagged such issues of trapped conversions. A woman from Kerala had recently spoken about a person called Mushabeer who she fell in love with. He however later began pressurising her to convert to Islam and threatened to pour acid on her if she failed to. This was narrated by her at an adalat that was held in Pathanamthitta district in August 2019.

A law against Love Jihad in Maharashtra in the making says Devendra Fadnavis

An official tells Oneindia that one may term it what ever they want, but cases of forced conversion are illegal. While there is freedom of religion, the law does not give anyone the right to forcibly convert a person against their wishes. In Kerala what was found was a clear pattern and scores of girls were being trapped by Muslim boys loaded with Gulf cash.

In Uttar Pradesh "UP Vidhi Virudh Dharma Samparivartan Pratishedh Adyadesh 2020" (prohibition of unlawful religious conversion), states that the marriage will be declared as null and void if the sole intention of the same is to change a girl's religion. States like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka to have similar laws.

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:51 [IST]