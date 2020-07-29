No lockdown extension in Bihar, meeting later today

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, July 29: A notice issued by Bihar home department regarding a 16-day lockdown from August 1 has been withdrawn and a key meeting will now be held in the evening to decide the on the lockdown extension.

Taking to Twitter, Bihar Information and Public Relations department said that a "fake" notice is being circulated on social media earlier on Wednesday regarding an extension of the lockdown in the state.

Earlier, the notice said that the lockdown will be extended for 16 days from 1 August.

Bihar's tally stood at 2,480 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 43,591, while the death toll mounted to 269. Patna has, so far, recorded the highest number of 41 COVID-19 deaths.