No link between Rohingyas and terror groups found as yet: BSF Chief

The BSF has said that it has not yet found any link Rohingyas with terror groups as yet. BSF Director General K K Sharma said that it had questioned many Rohingyas, but found no link to terror groups as yet.

He was however quick to add that the intelligence agencies have such information and he had no reason to doubt them. This year alone 87 Rohingyas were apprehended and 76 of them had been sent back to Bangladesh.

In our assessment no link to any terror group has emerged as yet, Sharma also said at the annual media conference ahead of BSF Raising Day. It is a complicated issue. They have been stripped of all rights and this led to a mass exodus to Bangladesh. There was bound to be some spill over to India as well, Sharma further added.

The job of the BSF is to stop infiltration whether it is from Bangladesh or anywhere else. We have stepped up vigil along the border. We have been pushing them back and do not want to arrest them as it creates a liability for us here, he further added.

He said in a written statement to the media that it was based on information from "sister agencies," BSF sought to draw a pattern of Rohingya influx. The interrogation of apprehended Rohingyas has revealed that they have been staying in refugee camp at Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh, where there is no basic amenities available so they do not want to settle there, he also added.

OneIndia News