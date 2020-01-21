  • search
    No Hindi here please, says Puducherry CM

    Puducherry, Jan 21: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the territorial administration would spare no efforts to protect Tamil language and it would never accept imposition of Hindi.

    Unveiling the statue of the Tamil saint and poet Thiruvalluvar (the author of Tamil treatise Tirukkural) on the premises of the Puducherry Thamizh Sangam, he said this was made clear at the All India Education Ministers conference convened by the Centre recently to discuss the New Education Policy.

    Puducherry Education minister R Kamalakannan, who attended the meeting, made it clear that the Puducherry administration was committed to two-language formula.

    Stalin postpones protest after Amit Shah's clarification on 'Imposition' of Hindi

    "We would spare no steps to protect Tamil while adopting English as the link language," he said.

    Narayanasamy said the education minister had made it clear that the Puducherry government would never budge from its stand to protect Tamil.

    He said the Puducherry government would never accept imposition of Hindi.

    Education minister R Kamalakannan intervened to tell the chief minister that "none from Tamil Nadu had participated in the meeting convened by the HRD Ministry to discuss the New Education Policy recently".

    Never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages: Amit Shah

    Office bearers of the Thamizh Sangam, Health minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Revenue minister M O H F Shah Jahan and delegates of various Tamil outfits were among those present.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 8:31 [IST]
