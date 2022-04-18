No Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker 15 minutes after or before Azaan in Nashik

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: In a major development amidst the Azaan vs Hanuman Clalisa controversy, the Nashik police has banned use of loudspeakers to play the Hanuman Chalisa or bhajans 15 minutes before and after Azaan is offered.

The police have banned the use of loudspeakers without permission at religious places. Now all religious places must obtain permits by May 3 to use loudspeakers.

All religious places have been directed to take permission for the use of loudspeakers by May 3. After May 3, if anyone is found violating the order, legal action will be taken," the Police Commissioner of Nasik, Deepak Pandey said.

Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena (MNS) President, Raj Thackeray asked Hindus to prepared if loudspeakers are not removed from Mosques by May 3. I wish all the Hindu patriot's of this country to stay till May 3 and after that whichever Mosque across the country will not take out the loudspeakers, the Hanuman Chalisa will be played in front of that Mosque, he said. If the need be we will play the Hanuman Chalisa five times, he also said.

Pandey said, ' permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or bhajans. It will not be allowed 15 minutes before and after the Azaan. Also, it will not be allowed within 100 metres of a mosque. The aim of this order is to maintain law and order.'

The Director-General of Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner have been directed to formulate a policy on the use of loudspeakers, Maharashtra's Home Minister, Dilip Walse Patil had said. "Clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates that, legal action will be taken," Patel had also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 14:37 [IST]