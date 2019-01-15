No end in sight: Now Rao’s appointment as interim CBI chief challenged

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 15: The appointment of M Nageshwara Rao as the interim CBI chief has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

CBI's additional director Rao was given the charge of CBI interim chief on January till the appointment of a new director after a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Alok Verma as the chief of the probe agency on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

The petition, filed by NGO Common Cause and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, has sought laying down of specific mechanisms to ensure transparency in the process of appointment of CBI director.

It alleged that Rao's appointment was not made on the basis of recommendations of the high-powered selection committee, comprising the PM, the leader of the single largest Opposition party and the Chief Justice of India or a judge of the SC nominated by him.

"In fact, it appears that the committee was completely bypassed and had no role in the appointment of Rao, thereby rendering the appointment illegal as it is in violation of the procedure for appointment of director, CBI laid down in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act," the plea, filed through Prashant Bhushan, said.