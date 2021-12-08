YouTube
    No drugs confiscated at Mundra Port prior to seizure of 2,998 kgs of heroin:MHA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 07: The Union Home Ministry has told the Rajya Sabha that no drugs were confiscated from the Mundra Port prior to the seizure of 2,988.21 kilograms of heroin.

    The Home Ministry said that as per the Narcotics Control Bureau no drugs were confiscated from the Mundra Port prior to the seizure of 2,988.21 kilograms of heroin. The MHA also said that the matter is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency.

    Representational Image

    In September this year the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg heroin worth Rs 15,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat''s Kutch district and subsequently arrested a couple that runs an import firm from Chennai.

    The consignment was imported by a trading company registered in Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. It was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat, they said.

    "A total of 2988.21 kg of heroin, including 1999.57 kg heroin from one container and 988.64 kg heroin from the second container, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act."

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 13:19 [IST]
    X