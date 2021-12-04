No doubt: Shah on thumping win in Uttar Pradesh elections

New Delhi, Dec 04: The Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Uttar Pradesh elections with an overwhelming majority, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said. We will return to power with an overwhelming majority, Shah said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Politics is physics, not chemistry, Shah said while adding that voters are aware they will not be guided by caste equations anymore. I have toured the state extensively and can say with confidence that the BJP will form the government with an overwhelming majority, he also said.

Shah was in conversation with HT Media Limited's Chairperson and Editorial Director, Shobhana Bhartia.

He said that there is no impact of the farmers' protest in the state since Prime Minister NarendraModi repealed the three farm laws that triggered the agitation.

Uttar Pradesh will be going to polls next year. Shah has already announced that the UP elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. The schedule for the UP elections is expected to be announced in January. In the 2017 elections, the BJP had secured a vote share of 39.67 per cent and bagged 312 seats. The Samajwadi Party and BSP won 47 and 19 seats respectively while the Congress bagged only 7 seats.

