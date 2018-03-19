No-confidence motion against NDA: 'We aren't afraid of no-confidence motion,' says Ram Madhav

01:53 pm
"We aren't afraid of no-confidence motion, we have numbers in Parliament. TDP's stand is political. Suddenly, taking up sentimental issue & trying to bring no-confidence motion is something that they have to explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh," says Ram Madhav, BJP General Secretary
01:19 pm
YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy again writes to Secretary General Lok Sabha to include in list of business for tomorrow 'no confidence motion in the council of ministers'.
01:10 pm
Ramgopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP, says, "Opposition is ready for discussion on no confidence motion but it seems AIADMK is acting on behest of Central Govt and not letting the house function.'
12:36 pm
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, says, "On one hand, they are saying to bring no-confidence motion.On the other hand, they are creating uproar in Parliament so that motion is not accepted for discussion. They themselves don't know why they are bringing no-confidence motion."
12:27 pm
About National Conference's stand on no-confidence motion, Farooq Abdullah, says, "I am in the opposition. Whatever the opposition does, I will do the same."
12:12 pm
No confidence motion not introduced, Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after continuous uproar.
12:09 pm
Uproar in Lok Sabha as TDP, YSRCP and TRS MPs come into the well of the House
12:09 pm
Union Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha, says,"We want a discussion on the issue of no-confidence motion and we appeal to everyone that there should be discussion.'
12:03 pm
Prem Singh Chandumajra, Shiromani Akali Dal, says, "We are in favour of special category status to Andhra Pradesh. We are not in favor of no-confidence against the Modi government, we will support the government."
11:53 am
Meanwhile, TRS MPs protest outside Parliament carrying placards saying 'One nation, One law', demanding an increase in the quota of reservation in Telangana.
11:16 am
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after protests by TDP and AIADMK MPs
11:11 am
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar in the House
11:06 am
Finally, Shiv Sena made its stand clear. "We will neither support the Government nor the Opposition, we will abstain," says Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant
10:59 am
No decision taken yet on party's stand on no confidence motion: AIADMK source told ANI.
10:56 am
TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also joined the protest
10:40 am
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, says, "We are ready to face no-confidence motion as we have support in the House. We are confident."
10:33 am
D Raja,CPI MP, says, "As far as the Left parties are concerned, we will be supporting the no confidence motion. People have started expressing their no confidence in Modi Govt, its time Parliament does it too."
10:31 am
Parliament secretariat receives 3 notices on no-confidence motion, 2 from TDP and one from YSRCP. If House in order and quorum established, Lok Sabha Speaker likely to bring No Confidence motion after Question Hour. (50 members needed to establish Quorum)
10:30 am
Though YSRCP was the first to move,TDP blames the YSRCP for not being concerned about Andhra Pradesh's welfare. Thota Narsimham,TDP MP, says, "We will move no confidence motion, have talked to opposition parties including TMC,Congress and Samajwadi Party. YSRCP is just doing politics,they are not concerned about welfare of state."
10:04 am
However, Shiv Sena has not made its stand clear on the trust vote. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, says,"Will wait and watch.Will also have to see if Speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now, we have not decided yet on no-confidence motion, Uddhavji will take a call."
10:02 am
RM Naidu, TDP MP, says, "We are going to go move no-confidence motion,gather support of all respective parties in Parliament. It's responsibility of all parties in Parliament to support us. Trying to gather as much support as possible so debate happens, not trying to make the govt fall:
10:01 am
Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party issues whip to its MPs, directs them to attend parliament till the end of the Budget Session
10:01 am
K Parthsarathi, YSRCP leader, says, "We will continue to move no-confidence motion as long as the debate is taking place and facts are brought to the notice of the nation, and also to pressurize the Centre to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh."