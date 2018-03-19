KCR meets Mamata Banerjee: 'It is a good beginning', says WB CM

Trouble for the NDA government at the Centre seems to be mounting with the opposition parties joining hands to move a no confidence motion in Parliament. Hectic meetings are underway between the leaders of the opposition parties and amid all this Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Benrjee in Kolkata on Monday.

What needs to be recalled is that a few days ago, KCR had called for a non Congress - non BJP sort of third front.

"It is a good beginning. I think politics is a continuous process, whatever we have discussed is aimed towards development of the country," Banerjee said after the meeting.

"It will be a collective leadership, it will be a federal leadership," said KCR.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance and said that it would move a no-confidence motion of its own in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi-led government. The two TDP Union ministers had quit the union cabinet on March 8.

Soon after the TDP quit the NDA, Mamata Banerjee welcomed the Chandrababu Naidu-led party's move and urged the opposition parties to stay united. Congress, Left, AIMIM and TMC have come out openly and said that they would support the motion.

BJP ally Shiv Sena has said that they have not decided about it yet. Although the BJP has numbers in the Lok Sabha, the stand that the Shiv Sena takes would be keenly watched, especially with General Elections scheduled for next year. While in some Sena circles it has been indicated that the party would back the BJP, others suggest that the party could also take a neutral stance.

