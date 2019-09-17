  • search
    "No compromise on India's security," says HM Amit Shah

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Sept 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government will not tolerate any breach of India's territory and is ready to deal with any such acts strongly.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Shah also asserted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been peaceful ever since the special status given to the state under 370 was abrogated on August 5 and added that not a single bullet has been fired nor anyone has died since then.

    "There will be no compromise on India's security. We will not tolerate even an inch of breach of our territory. We will deal with it strongly. We will not allow any drop of blood of our soldiers go in vain," he said addressing an event of the All India Management Association.

    Coming down heavily on the previous Congress regime for not adopting a comprehensive national security policy, the home minister said the country's strategic policy was overshadowed by the foreign policy.

    Kashmir update: Amit Shah given detailed presentation on security situation

    "After the surgical strike and airstrike, the perception of the world has changed and India's strength has been recognized globally," he added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
