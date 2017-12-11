No boy will marry a girl wearing jeans in wedding mandap: Union minister

Union Minister of State for human resource development Satyapal Singh on Monday stirred up a controversy by saying "No boy will be ready to marry a girl who comes to the mandap (wedding stage) in jeans."

The minister was addressing a gathering of students in Gorkahpur, where he shared the stage with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing the students at the concluding ceremony of the foundation day of Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad (MPSP), the academic venture of Gorakhnath temple, he said that "Koi aadmi agar kehne lage ki main jeans pehenke kisi mandir ka mahant ban jaaunga to log pasand karenge kya? Koi pasand nahi karega. Ya koi ladki jeans pehenkar ke shaadi ke bedi pe jaayegi to kitne ladke usse shaadi karna chahenge?" (No saint will be accepted if he gives up his traditional attire and instead starts wearing jeans.)

The ministers remark was in the context of appropriateness of attire in Indian culture, especially when and where to go in which dress.

Further Satyapal Singh added that education should be linked with employment. In addition to helping spread education, institutions should incorporate human values in the new generation, he said.

Mutts and temples had always been centres of education and culture, he said, adding that the Gorakshpeeth had been instrumental in taking this tradition forward, he added.

OneIndia News