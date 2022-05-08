No alliances with parties, want to partner 130 crore Indians: Kejriwal at Lokmat event

Nagpur, May 08: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party would not enter into an alliance with other outfits as it intended to partner with 130 crore people of this country.

Speaking on 'AAP and its role in 2024 Lok Sabha elections' as part of a lecture series organised to mark the golden jubilee of the Nagpur edition of Lokmat, Kejriwal also said he didn't want to defeat anyone in politics but sought to make India the number one country in the world.

"Many people ask me with whom will we do a national alliance. I do not know how to do politics. I don't understand alliances of 10 and 20 parties to defeat anyone. I don't want to defeat anyone, I want the country to win. I will only enter into an alliance with 130 crore people of the country to make India number one in the world, " he said.

Without naming the BJP, the Delhi chief minister said a "huge party" at present was vociferously supporting hooliganism, engineering riots, taking out welcome processions for rapists.

"The country cannot progress with this type of hooliganism. If you want hooliganism and riots you can go with them, but if you want progress, schools and hospitals you can come with me. Let us make an alliance of 130 crore common people," he asserted.

Kejriwal said his party's focus was not on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but on working for the country, adding that people like him had come after leaving their careers to serve the country.

India must become the number one country in the world as soon as possible, Kejriwal said, adding that he wanted to play an important role in this quest.

Countering the charge of indulging in freebie politics, the Delhi CM said money meant for public welfare used to be consumed by corruption, and his government, by stopping corruption and saving money therein was giving people free electricity and other amenities.

Vijay Darda, chairman, editorial board, Lokmat Media Group, spoke about his group helped people amid COVID-19 with many staffers also succumbing to the infection.

He also expressed hope that Nagpur will one day become the capital of a separate Vidarbha state.