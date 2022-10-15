Nitish Kumar's boat collides with JP Setu pillar; all onboard safe

Sonia tells Lalu, Nitish to meet her again after Cong gets new president

Patna, Oct 15: Patna, Oct 15: In a narrow escape, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's boat collided with a pillar of JP Setu the rail-cum-road bridge on the river Ganga on Saturday. According to reports, the accident occured when Nitish Kumar was inspecting Chhath Ghat situated on the bank of river Ganga.

However, the boat sustained no significant damage and all aboard the boat including the CM were safe.

As per the information given by Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, "There was some technical glitch in the boat due to which it collided with the pillar of JP Setu. Later, Bihar CM and others onboard were safely shifted into another steamboat."

Yesterday, Nitish Kumar vowed that he would never ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party again, and said that he will work for the progress of the country along with Bihar.

The Chief Minister hit out at the BJP for targeting him since the split of the BJP-JD(U) alliance in August this year, and alleged that the former ally is trying to create a conflict in the Mahagathbandan.