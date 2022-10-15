YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Nitish Kumar's boat collides with JP Setu pillar; all onboard safe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Oct 15: Patna, Oct 15: In a narrow escape, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's boat collided with a pillar of JP Setu the rail-cum-road bridge on the river Ganga on Saturday. According to reports, the accident occured when Nitish Kumar was inspecting Chhath Ghat situated on the bank of river Ganga.

    However, the boat sustained no significant damage and all aboard the boat including the CM were safe.

    Nitish Kumars boat collides with pillar of JP Setu during inspection of Chhath Ghat

    As per the information given by Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, "There was some technical glitch in the boat due to which it collided with the pillar of JP Setu. Later, Bihar CM and others onboard were safely shifted into another steamboat."

    Yesterday, Nitish Kumar vowed that he would never ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party again, and said that he will work for the progress of the country along with Bihar.

    Could not care less: Nitish on Amit Shah’s jibeCould not care less: Nitish on Amit Shah’s jibe

    The Chief Minister hit out at the BJP for targeting him since the split of the BJP-JD(U) alliance in August this year, and alleged that the former ally is trying to create a conflict in the Mahagathbandan.

    Comments

    More NITISH KUMAR News  

    Read more about:

    nitish kumar boat bridge

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X