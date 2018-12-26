NITI Ayog fixes target of achieving 100 % digital literacy in India by 2022-23

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 26: NITI Ayog has fixed the target of making everyone in the country to work on computer, laptop and smart phone by making the basic digital literacy target 100 per cent. So the NITI Ayog suggested to focus more on schools and colleges to achieve this target.

The NITI Ayog has suggested this idea in 'Strategy For New India AT 75.' But the suggestion of Ayog is important in view of digital literacy of the country being around at 10 per cent at the moment. A huge population of the country does not have computer, laptop and smart phone. So the government needs special attention on digital literacy in the country.

Also Read | Modi govt's digital India push, how it has changed the way we transact?

The government has fixed the target of achieving this digital literacy target of 100 per cent by 2022-23 by telling to focus more on schools and colleges. It is being said that National Digital Literacy Mission must focus on digital literacy at primary school level first. But for advance level of digital education, higher classes and colleges may be contacted.

Ayog said that the impact of this campaign will happen when these students will make their family members digitally literate. Use of computer hardware will also increase with the increase in digital literacy.

Also Read | Centre launches Digi Yatra initiative

There are many IT companies that are helping achieve digital literacy target. They are training not only students in the schools but also guardians are being provided digital education. These IT companies have reached out to around 10 lakh students so far under digital literacy campaign. Officials of IT companies are of the view that nature of job is changing globally and for a better employment digital literacy is very important.