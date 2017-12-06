Nirmala Sitharaman to reconsider cap on education expenses of martyrs’ children

The Defence Ministry is likely to review its decision of capping the educational expenses paid to the children of ex-servicemen.

The issue was taken up with the government by Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

In his capacity as Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC), Admiral Lanba wrote to the defence ministry requesting it to remove the cap which was incorporated in July on the recommendation of the seventh pay commission, government sources said.

Speaking in Ahmedabad, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that fee capping was part of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The Cabinet took a call on it. "I will go back and reconsider it," she said.

Terming it a sentimental issue, she said, "Our government is never against soldiers."

According to the sources, the defence minister has already asked for details in this regard and is expected to sort out the matter.

Under the scheme, rolled out in 1972, tuition fee for children of martyrs or those disabled in action was completely waived in schools, colleges, and professional educational institutions.

However, on July 1, the government had issued an order capping the amount at Rs 10,000 per month.

As per estimates, around 3,400 children of armed forces personnel were impacted by the decision.

The original scheme had entailed a waiver of "other fees" besides the tuition fee. However, the provision of "other fees" was removed in 2010.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)