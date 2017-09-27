Nirmala Sitharaman chairs first DAC, clears upgraded sonars for Navy

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday cleared two projects related to the Indian Navy, including the purchase of indigenous sonars worth Rs 200 crore for naval ships.

Chairing her first Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, she said holding DAC meets fortnightly will enable speeding up the process of capability development of the armed forces.

These sonars are designed, developed and manufactured indigenously by the DRDO and the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, Kochi and will provide a significant boost to the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The DAC additionally cleared procurement of missiles for replenishing the naval inventory.

Sitharaman also reviewed the status of the Capital Acquisition Schemes and directed that the schemes are to be meticulously monitored and brought to maturity within stipulated timelines.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)