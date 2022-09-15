Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 26th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council

New Delhi, Sep 15: The 26th Meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) was chaired by the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai today.

The Council, inter alia, deliberated on the Early Warning Indicators for the economy and our preparedness to deal with them, improving the efficiency of the existing Financial/Credit Information Systems, issues of governance and management in Systemically Important Financial Institutions including Financial Market Infrastructures, strengthening cyber security framework in financial sector, Common KYC for all financial Services and related matters, update on Account Aggregator and next steps, Issues relating to financing of Power Sector, strategic role of GIFT IFSC in New Aatmanirbhar Bharat, inter-regulatory Issues of GIFT-IFSC, and need for utilisation of the services of Registered Valuers by all Government Departments.

It was noted that there is a need to monitor the financial sector risks, the financial conditions and market developments on a continuous basis by the Government and the regulators so that appropriate and timely action can be taken so as to mitigate any vulnerability and strengthen financial stability.

The Council also took note of the preparation in respect of financial sector issues to be taken up during India's G20 Presidency in 2023.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad; Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary; Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das; Finance Secretary and Secretary in the Department of Expenditure (MoF) Dr. T. V. Somanathan; Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs (MoF) Ajay Seth; Secretary, Department of Revenue (MoF) Tarun Bajaj; Secretary, Department of Financial Services (MoF) Sanjay Malhotra; Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran; Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India Madhabi Puri Buch; Chairperson, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Debasish Panda; Chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Shri Supratim Bandyopadhyay; Chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Ravi Mittal; Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority, Injeti Srinivas and the Secretary of the FSDC, Department of Economic Affairs.

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 18:35 [IST]