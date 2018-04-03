NIRF rankings 2018: IISc tops the overall list, IIT Madras is best engineering college

Union human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 which rates the best educational institutions in the country under different categories. The institutes are ranked under nine categories - overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore, maintained its rank as the top educational institutions in the country in the overall category as well as in the best universities category. IIT Madras was ranked as the best technical education institute followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi.

Architecture, medical and law were the three new categories introduced this year.

In the management institutes category, IIM Ahmedabad was ranked as the best institute followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta at second and third ranks, respectively.

After IISc, Bangalore, JNU and BHU were ranked as second and third best universities, respectively.

In the colleges offering pharmacy courses, NIPER, Mohali was ranked first, while Jamia Hamdard, Delhi, stood second. Last year, Jamia Hamdard was ranked as the top pharmacy college. Delhi's Miranda House was ranked as the best college.

Here is the complete list of NIRF 2018 rankings:

Overall ranking:

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore IIT Madras IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kharagpur Jawaharlal Nehru University IIT Kanpur IIT Roorkee Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Anna University, Chennai

Top engineering colleges in India:

IIT Madras IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kharagpur IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand IIT Guwahati, Assam Anna University, Chennai IIT, Hyderabad Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Top Management Institutes in India:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

Top Pharmacy colleges in India:

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali Jamia Hamdard, Delhi University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal Bombay College of Pharmacy SVKM, Mumbai JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

Top Universities in India:

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Anna University, Chennai University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad Jadavpur University, Kolkata University of Delhi, New Delhi Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Savitribai Phule Pune University Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Top Medical Colleges:

AIIMS, Delhi PGI Chandigarh CMCH, Vellore

Top Law Institutes:

Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad National Law University, Delhi National Law School of India University, Bangalore

Top ranked colleges in India:

1. Miranda House, Delhi University

2. St, Stephens, Delhi University

3. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirappalli

4. Hindu College, Delhi

5. Presidency College, Chennai

6. Loyola College, Chennai

7. Shri Ram College for Commerce, Delhi

8. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

9. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

10. Madras Christian College, Chennai

In 2017, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore had emerged as the top institute in the overall category. IIT Madras was the top institute among engineering institutes, IIM Ahmedabad was the top institute among management institutes, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore was also the top University in India. Among colleges, Miranda House was ranked as the top college in India, and Jamia Hamdard was ranked as the top institute for pharmacy.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day