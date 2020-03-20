Nirbhaya: Only two convicts wrote a will, one wanted to donate paintings, another his body

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged early this morning. Before their hanging, each one was asked if they wanted to write a will.

Only two of the four convicts wrote a will, the jail authorities said. Pawan and Akshay said that they did not wish to write any will or donate anything to their families.

Vinay in his will wrote that he wanted to donate the paintings he had made in jail to the jail superintendent. Mukesh on the other hand wrote in his will that he wanted to donate his body. There is no law that states that the body of a death row prisoner cannot be donated. Now it is entirely up to his family to take a call on his will.

Nirbhaya’s killers hanged at Tihar jail

The families would now get the money that the convicts had earned while in jail. Vinay had earned Rs 39,000, while in the case of Akshay it was 69,000. Pawan earned Rs 39,000 while Mukesh chose not to do any work in prison.

The first time that the jail authorities asked the convicts if they wish to write their wills was in January, when the trial court had issued the first death warrant. They were asked about it once again in February when another death warrant was issued. The convicts however refused to write the will believing that their hanging would be delayed. However before the Friday hanging, the four convicts were asked about the will and only two of them decided to write one.