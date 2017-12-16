Nirbhaya Gang Rape: What has changed in 5 years?

Five years ago, on December 16, 2012, the gang rape of Jyoti Singh or 'Nirbhaya' as the national calls her in a tribute to her spirit, shook the entire nation with its sheer brutality. A 23-year old Jyoti was violated in the most unimaginable, horrifying way possible by 6 men, including one juvenile in a bus, her entrails were pulled out and she along with her injured companion was left to die in the chilling cold of the national capital.

Though Nirbhaya could not survive the monstrosity, her spirit to fight back was contagious, the entire nation took to the streets to demand justice for her.The accused have been awarded death sentence except for the juvenile who has been released and the prime accuses who was found hanging in the jail on March 11, 2013.

While upholding the death penalty for the four accused, the Supreme Court called the case - rarest of rare and said that it produced a 'tsunami of shock'

Has there been any change after 5 years?

Jyoti Singh made a sacrifice she might not ever have wanted to make, but her death indeed shook up the collected conscience of the nation which so far had been in a state of hibernation. However, not to our shock, nothing really has changed much on ground, and unfortunately, Jyoti was not the only Nirbhaya, the unwanted title has been conferred to 80-year olds to 8-year olds.

From 2013 to 2017, Delhi - the National Capital - the Delhi police data showed a figure of 10,124 rape cases. 2017 itself recorded a figure of 1968 till November 30.

The NCRB data clearly pointed out that the National Capital is no place for women recording highest number of crimes against women.

To have a better understanding of statistics, according to NCRB, Delhi recorded

79 cases of Gang rapes on women in 2016

1996 cases of rapes

144 cases of dowry deaths

669 cases of stalking

Delhi also recorded the highest number of crimes against children.

As the data showed, there is yet a lot to be done, especially in the national capital before India can claim to be safe for women. At a moment when the nation is fighting for a safer place for women, politicians and people at positions of responsibility must focus on improving the law and order condition and not put the onus of women for the crimes inflicted on them.

OneIndia News