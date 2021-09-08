Can a person contract both Nipah and Covid? Here's what experts say

Nipah Scare: Tamil Nadu sets up special ward to treat Nipah virus in Madurai

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 08: Nipah virus ward with 20 beds has been set up at Madurai Government Hospital, amid the outbreak of the deadly disease in the neighboring Kerala.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has intensified monitoring and medical testing in the border areas of Kerala to prevent the spread of Nipah virus in Tamil Nadu as the Nipah virus is spreading in the state of Kerala.

A special ward has been set up at the Madurai Government Hospital to examine and treat people with Nipah symptoms in the southern districts.

The ward is located in the Corona treatment unit. A 20-bed intensive care unit has been set up in the ward 24 hours a day to monitor and treat patients.

Ratnavel the Dean of the Madurai government hospital said that the hospital was ready with all the facilities to treat anyone affected with Nipah virus.

He also said that so far no one is admitted with the symptoms of Nipah virus. Even though still no specific medicine was found for the Nipah virus the government is ready with the antiviral drugs to treat the patients.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 15:55 [IST]