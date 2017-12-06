NIOS Class 12 October exam results 2017 declared on nios.ac.in

The NIOS Class 12 October exam results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The National Institute of Open Schooling Class 12 exams were held in October 2017. NIOS had come under scanner after The Indian Express reported on the alleged irregularities in the Class 10 and 12 results.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has asked the CBI to investigate the matter. This followed a letter by NIOS Chairman Chandra B Sharma on August 22, pointing out that a preliminary probe had found that more than 1,000 candidates from Madhya Pradesh had passed the examination without appearing for it. The results are available on nios.ac.in.

How to check NIOS Class 12 October exam results 2017:

Go to nios.ac.in

In the 'Results' section, go to the 'Public Examination (Sec., Sr. Sec., Voc.)' tab

Enter your details as specified in your hall ticket such as roll number and date of birth

Your result will be displayed when you click on 'Submit'.

Take a printout

OneIndia News