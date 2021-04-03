Night curfew imposed in 10 districts of Odisha amidst rising COVID-19 cases

One year of Janta curfew: When Indians stayed home for 14 hours

Bhubaneswar, Apr 03: The Odisha Government on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 10 districts of the state, which are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Night curfew will be imposed in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kahalandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall remain closed/prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am. However essential services will be allowed during this period.

District Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners shall issue orders for their respective jurisdictions, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance, the order said.

The order will however not apply to Staff of IT & ITeS Companies on production of their ID cards Any person, in case of medical or other emergency staff of Chemist shops All industrial units All construction activities Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

Operation of hotels and hospitality units, including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel.

Dhabas along National and State Highways/ Major roads for takeaway only Petrol pumps and CNG Stations.

Print and Electronic Media identifled by Commissionerate/ District Police (with identity cards of respective media houses).

LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas and associated facilities, personnel and vehicular movement.

Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc.

No pass would be required for movement of above category of persons. Valid Travel documents/ authorisations such as airline/ railway/ bus tickets/ boarding passes, with any identity proof shall be adequate for the purpose. Identity cards issued by appropriate authorities of the establishments shall serve as pass for effecting movement of employees of establishments under permitted activities.

Patients and their attendants/ persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move with minimal proof of their emergencies. Officers/ staff on duty shall be sensitised to appreciate the situation of persons on the road and take suitable action to facilitate movement on emergency needs.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Regulations issued thereunder besides legal action under Section 1BB of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.