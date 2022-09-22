NIA's claims baseless, to create atmosphere of terror: PFI on NIA-ED raids

In NIA-ED raids on PFI, highest number of arrests are from Kerala

New Delhi, Sep 22: Condemning the National Investigation Agency raids, the Popular Front of India's National Executive Council (NEC) on Thursday stated that it will "never surrender" and alleged that the agency's claims are aimed at "creating an atmosphere of terror".

"The unjust arrests and the harassments of its National and state leaders across India and the witch-hunting against the members, and supporters of the organisation," ANI reported quoting PFI statement.

"NIA's baseless claims and sensationalism are solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror. Popular Front will never ever surrender on any scary action by a totalitarian regime using the central agencies as its puppets," the statement added.

NIA along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Paramilitary force conducted pan-India raids covering 13 states against PFI, SDPI leadership and cadres for terror-related and terror-funding activities.

As many as 106 activists of the Popular Front of India were arrested, following the raid covering around 11 states, for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The raids were carried out in the cities of several states including Telangana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (9), Delhi (3), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry (3), Tamil Nadu (10), Uttar Pradesh (8) and Rajasthan (2).

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 14:01 [IST]