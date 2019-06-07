NIA files chargesheet in AK rifles theft case at J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet with regard to the theft of 7 AK rifles and one pistol from the official residence of an ex-MLA of the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

The FIR was initially registered against Adil Bashir Sheikh, who was deployed as an SPO at the residence.

Adil Bashir Sheikh, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat stole the weapons from government quarter allotted to former PDP MLA on September 28 2018, while he was away and his security guards had gone to their houses leaving the weapons behind. SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh entered the house on the pretext of cleaning it while the other two waited outside in a Maruti Alto car. Thereafter, they decamped with the weapons and ammunition and fled towards village Achan and hid the weapons in a field. After committing the instant offence, all the three joined the militant ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Terror Funding Case: NIA gets 10-day custody of separatists Shabbir Shah, Asiya, Masarat

Dar and Manzoor were killed in an encounter with the security forces earlier this year. Further investigation in this case is continuing the NIA also said.