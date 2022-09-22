NIA raids at premises of PFI chairman in Malappuram district of Kerala

Chinese drones are Pak's faceless terrorists in India, but now it's NIA on prowl

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.

In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said.

"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. "We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said in a statement.

Earlier on Sep 18, the NIA had carried out multiple raids in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the alleged terror links of the local members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and detained four persons, the agency said.

About two dozen teams of NIA conducted searches at 38 locations - 23 in Nizamabad, four in Hyderabad, seven in Jagitial, two in Nirmal and one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts, besides two locations in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool and Nellore districts.

Kerala | NIA & ED conducting raids at the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district, PFI workers stage protest pic.twitter.com/9bXewpGJo6 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The raids followed the arrest of four PFI activists - Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Md Imran and Md Abdul Mobin, by the Telangana police on July 6, following a case registered on July 4 for their suspected terror links. The case was later handed over to the NIA, which registered a fresh case on August 26.