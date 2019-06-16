NIA digs up a direct Pakistan link between Pakistan and ISIS in India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: The direct connection between the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan has been established in a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA states that two of the accused, Tahir and Haris were in touch with one Abu Hufeza, who is a Pakistan national based out of Afghanistan. Further the NIA said that Haris too who was in touch with Hufeza would receive instructions and then spread the ideology in Kashmir.

The other two to be chargesheeted are Asif Nadaf and Asif Majid. The four had been arrested in Srinagar by a team of the Delhi police on November 25 2018.

Further the NIA said that they were actively part of the ISIS in Kashmir and were propagating the ideology of the group.

While the module was ISIS inspired, it has been learnt that the the entire operation was being handled from Pakistan. Chat transcripts between the module members in India and Pakistan clearly suggest that instructions were coming from across the border.

Intelligence agencies in India have always maintained that the operations of the so called ISIS inspired modules in India are not being handled from Iraq or Syria. In the busting of every module, we have come across clear instances of the events being staged by Pakistan.

The birth of the ISIS has an interesting history in India. Following the death of the Indian Mujahideen, Pakistan needed a deniability factor and also a home grown outfit. It roped in the two brothers from Bhatkal, Sultan and Shafi Armar.

The Armar brothers kept in constant touch with the founders of the Indian Mujahideen, Riyaz and Iqbal Shahbandri Bhatkal, who are currently living in Karachi. The agencies have several transcripts to confirm the association between the Armar and Bhatkal brothers.

These are clear indications that it was the ISI which was the guiding force behind the setting up of the ISIS modules in India. The Armar brothers began recruiting in India through a handle called Yusuf Al-Hindi. The modus operandi and the kind of attacks they were seeking were text book ISI-Indian Mujahideen.

When coming out of the IM, the Armars said that they did not wish to be stooges of the ISI. This was completely stage managed, the Intelligence Bureau says. They even said that for an Islamic Caliphate to be set up in India, they could rely only on the ISIS. Many within the intelligence circles feel that this was a completely stage managed drama by the ISI.

It wanted to use members of the Indian Mujahideen to set up the ISIS in India.