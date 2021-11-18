NIA convicts one operative in ISIS Kasargod case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted a key conspirator (Nashidul Hamzafar) in connection with the Islamic State Kasargod (Kerala) case.

The case pertains to the activities of 14 youth from Kasargod who had left India along with their families between May and July 2016 to join the Islamic State.In pursuance to the criminal conspiracy hatched with fugitive ISIS/ Daish operative accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla besides Ashfak Majeed and others, accused Nashidul Hamzafar had exited India on 3rd October, 2017 and travelled to Muscat, Oman before travelling to Iran and had further reached Kabul, Afghanistan, where he was detained by Afghan Security Agencies during October, 2017 for illegally entering the country and attempting to join his associates, in ISIS/ Daish.

The NIA had arrested Hamzafar in 2018 after he was deported from Kabul. He later on pleaded guilty to all the charges against him following which he was convicted.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 8:38 [IST]