NIA chargesheets four in Chennai ISIS case

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted four persons in connection with the Chennai Islamic State. Among those chargesheeted are Haja Fakruddin, a Singapore citizen of Indian origin, Khaka Moideen, Shakul Hameed and Ansar Meeran.

The case was registered at NIA, New Delhi on 26 January 2017 after information came in regarding eight persons from Tamil Nadu and Telangana trying to join the ISIS.

It was revealed during the probe that Haja had organised an attended several conspiracy meetings in India along with his associates. He sought to raise funds and recruit people into the ISIS. Haja had also joined the outfit along with his family in Syria.

Haja had visited Chennai thrice in 2013 and conducted conspiracy meetings at Chennai, Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district and Parangipettai in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu besides at R. T. Nagar in Bangalore, along with the rest of the accused. He had last visited India on December 3, 2013, along with family following which he had left for Turkey before crossing over into Syria.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day