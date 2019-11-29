  • search
    NIA charges ULFA operative for killing five villagers

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against an ULFA operative Bubul Moran.

    The background of the case is that on November 1 2018, at around 7pm, a group of unknown armed men wearing army combat dress, covering their faces with black cloth, walked into Bichanimukh Kherbari village inhabited by Bengali speaking population. The armed men randomly called out six villagers from the village and took them across the iron bridge over SaukaNala, on the approach road of the village. They were forced to line up by the road side, kneel down and then they were fired upon indiscriminately; killing five of the villagers. The sixth villager had a narrow escape as he collapsed on hearing the sound of gunfire.

    Investigation established that this terrorist act was committed by active members of the proscribed organization ULFA as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. Investigation has unearthed the conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates/leaders.

    Investigation further revealed that the arrested accused persons along with others in pursuance of this conspiracy came from Myanmar to India, then from Arunachal to Assam-Sadiya specifically to Bichanimukh Kherbari village, armed with assault weapons.

    Both the accused are members of the proscribed organisation ULFA and had been carrying out various illegal and criminal activities on behalf of ULFA such as extortion, kidnapping and murder in the region with an aim to wage war against the India and attack the sovereignty and integrity of India.

    Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 7:49 [IST]
