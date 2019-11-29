Ban on ULFA extended by another five years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Centre has extended the ban on the ULFA and its other factions, wings and fronts for a period of five years.

The notification states that ULFA has indulged in various illegal and violent activities with an intent of disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India in furtherance of its objective of liberating Assam and aligned itself with other unlawful associations of North Eastern Region to secede Assam from India.

"And Whereas, the Central Government is of further opinion that the unlawful and violent activities which are attributed to ULFA include -- About seventy incidents of violence, either individually or in alliance with other insurgent groups of North East Region, during the period from January 1, 2015 to July 31, 2019; killing of thirty-two persons, including twenty-five civilians and seven security forces personnel, during the period from January 1, 2015 to July 31, 2019 and kidnapping of six persons, during the period from January 1, 2015 to July 31, 2019," the official notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

The MHA also said, "government hereby declares the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association. The Central Government, having regard to the activities of ULFA, mentioned above, and to meet the sustained and ever-increasing violence committed by ULFA in the recent past against the police, the armed forces and the civilians, is of the opinion that circumstances exist which render it necessary to declare ULFA To be an unlawful association with immediate effect and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette."