  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges Rajasthan resident in Falah-i-Insaniyat case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: The National Investigation Agenxy has filed a chargesheet agaa resident of Rajasthan in connection with Falah-i-Insaniyat case, in which Hafiz Saeed is tbe main accused.

    The NIA filed charges against one Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

    File photo of Hafiz Saeed
    File photo of Hafiz Saeed

    Investigation carried out by NIA reveals that Chief of Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) namely Hafiz Mohammad Saeed along with Dy. Chief of FIF namely Shahid Mahmood hatched a conspiracy around 2012 to create sympathizers/sleeper cells and logistic base in Delhi and Haryana under the garb of religious work e.g. Construction of mosque, madrasa education and financial assistance for marriage of poor Muslim girls etc.

    Shahid Mahmood tasked his associates namely Mohammad Kamran, a Pakistani national based at Dubai, for re-routing funds from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels.

    Shahid Mehmood further tasked Mohammad Kamran to identify such persons who could be given this fund in the name of construction of mosque, education in Madrasa, marriage of Muslims girls, medical assistance etc. to create it's bases and to motivate sympathizers initially.

    US terms arrest of Hafiz Saeed as window dressing

    During this preparatory work, the target persons were intended to be used for creating sleeper cells/hideouts. Accordingly, Mohammad Kamran identified few Indian Nationals in Dubai and also identified one Indian national namely Mohammad Salman, a resident of Delhi.

    He started transferring large amount of funds (through hawala) with the help of above accused Mohammad Hussain in the name of religious work, construction of mosque Khulfa-e-Rashideen in Uttawar at Haryana and for marriage of Muslims girls.

    Accused Mohammad Salman had received huge funds from Mohammad Kamran from Dubai through Mohammad Hussain Molani.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia chargesheet hafiz saeed accused

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue