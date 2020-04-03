NIA charges JMB operative in Barpeta terror case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with terror case involving the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB).

The case was registered in Barpeta following information about the presence of one trained terrorist of the JMB. During the search one country made revolver, four rounds of live ammunition and Jihadi literature was recovered from his possession.

The probe has revealed that the accused persons are trained members of the JMB. The accused were recruited by one Sahanur Alom alias doctor. It may be recalled that Alom was arrested in connection with the Burdwan blast case. He has already been convicted and sentenced to 8 years in jail.

The NIA says that the members had undergone training in Barpeta at the house of Alom. They were also trained the Simulia madrasa in West Bengal. They had also procured weapons and ammunition with an intention of committing acts of terror, the NIA also said.