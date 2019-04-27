  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges ISI agent in terror conspiracy case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against one person in connection with a terror conspiracy case.

    The NIA charged Farooq Devdiwala for criminal conspiracy before a special court.

    NIA charges ISI agent in terror conspiracy case

    During investigation it has been revealed that the wanted accused Farooq Devdiwala was the main conspirator. He, along with ISI agent Qayam, hatched a conspiracy to conduct terrorist attack on VIPs, crowded places and establishments providing essential services.

    NIA applies brakes on JeM expansion plan

    In furtherance of the said conspiracy, Farooq Devdiwala, originally from Mumbai, now at Sharjah, United Arab Emirates has been recruiting youth from India and sending them for training in a terrorist camp at Pakistan via Sharjah. The aforesaid two accused are still absconding.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia isi chargesheet

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 5:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue