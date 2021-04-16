Rural activity with an urban reach: Why the naxals in the cities have to be dealt with more firmly

NIA charges 18 naxalites for deadly attack on police personnel in Jharkhand

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against against 18 naxalites in connection with the killing of five police personnel in the Saraikela Kharsawan District of Jharkhand.

The case pertains to the deadly attack on the Police patrolling party by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) on June 14 2019. Following the incident the naxalites looted the arms and ammunition of the security forces.

The NIA probe revealed that Anal Da, a Central Committee member and Secretary of the Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee CPI (Maoist), in collusion with other leaders of CPI(Maoist), had conspired and planned the attack.

The naxals had surveyed the area for a month before the final planning and execution was carried out in the Arhanja forest. The naxals had planned the minute details and also carried out extensive rehearsals for the attack.

The probe also established that the plan was executed under the leadership off Mahara Pramanik Zonal Commander of Bundu Chandil Sub Zone.

The attack was carried out in order to loot the arms and ammunition apart from further strengthening the organisation. The NIA also learnt that the naxals were also seeking revenge for the killing of one of their cadres, Pradeep Swasi by the security forces.