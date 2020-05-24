NIA busts international flesh trade racket being run from Bangladesh to Hyderabad

  • search
    New Delhi, May 24: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons in connection with an international human trafficking case.

    Those arrested have been identified as Abdul Salam and his wife Shivuli Khatoon. Both are residents of Hyderabad.

    The case relates to immoral trafficking of persons from Bangladesh to various cities in India including Hyderabad for sexual exploitation. Investigation has revealed that the accused Salam along with his associates conspired to bringing girls illegally from Bangladesh through a well organised network of agents in Bangladesh and India, for engaging them in prostitution racket.

    The accused were also running various brothels at Hyderabad and other parts of the country. The NIA has also filed charged against three Bangladeshi nations- Mohammad Yousuf, Bithi Begum and Sojib Shaik. Charges have also been filed against Rahul Amin.

    During the raids, the NIA also rescued two women from Salam's house. They had been bought into India from Bangladesh and were being sexually exploited.

    NIA officials said that Salam's wife was an active partner in the crime. She would run the brothels and also help in bringing in young women from Bangladesh.

    Read more about:

    nia hyderabad

