  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA arrests two naxals in case relating to killing of Chhattisgarh MLA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons in connection with the kill of an MLA from Chhattisgarh and four police personnel.

    Fake News Buster

    The accused have been identified as Bhima Tati and Madka Ram Tati. The case is related an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing on April 9 2019 near near Shyamgiri village in Kuakonda Police Station of Dantewada district of Chattisgarh. Bhima Mandvi, the then sitting MLA of Dantewada was killed by the CPI (Maoist) cadres along with four police personnel.

    NIA arrests two naxals in case relating to killing of Chhattisgarh MLA

    The arms of the martyred security personnel was looted by the naxalites.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    Initial investigation has revealed that aforesaid two accused are CPI(Maoist) workers and they were instrumental in providing logistic support and shelter to the naxals and were part of the larger conspiracy to plant and execute the IED blast.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia arrested naxals killing maoists

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X