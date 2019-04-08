NIA arrests one more in connection with Lethpora, CRPF camp attack

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person in connection with the attack on the CRPF camp at Lethpora, Jammu and Kashmir. An over ground worker of the Jaish-e-Mohammad identified as Syed Hilal Andrabi, aged 35 was arrested by the NIA.

The attack was carried out on the intervening night of December 31, 2017. During the probe the NIA identified Fardeen Ahmad, Manzoor Baba and Abdul Shakoor as the prime accused in the case. All three had been killed by security forces following the attack.

Arrested accused Syed Hilal Andrabi is an active OGW (Over Ground Worker) of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad. He is a key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre, Lethpora before the terrorist attack. With the arrest of Syed Hilal Andrabi, total no of accused arrested in this case has risen to four.

Three accused already arrested for being a part of the conspiracy for this attack include Fayaz Ahmad Magrey , Manzoor Ahmed Bhat and Nisar Ahmed Tantray.