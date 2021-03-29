YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA arrests one in Siliguri fake currency case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 29: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with a fake currency case registered at Siliguri, West Bengal.

    The arrested person, Jakir Sekh is an associate of Bangladeshi national Munshi and during the search conducted, the NIA also recovered 2 mobile phones.

    NIA arrests one in Siliguri fake currency case

    The case pertains to the seizure of fake currency of the face value of Rs 4,01,000 from the possession of Golam Martha in January 2020. The NIA had taken over the probe and filed a chargesheet against 4 accused persons.

    NIA charges two fake currency racketeersNIA charges two fake currency racketeers

    Investigation had revealed that the arrested accused Jakir Sekh and charge sheeted accused persons were part of a terrorist gang comprising smugglers, couriers and distributors of FICN and had entered into a criminal conspiracy in association with other known and unknown accused to smuggle and circulate High Quality Counterfeit Indian Paper Currency Notes with the intention to cause damage to monetary stability of India. Arrested accused used to receive FICNs from Bangladesh based smugglers through multiple couriers and used to circulate them and further channelize the proceeds to Bangladesh based smugglers through different couriers.

    Further investigation in the case to identify the transnational linkages continues, the NIA said in a note.

    More FAKE CURRENCY News

    Read more about:

    fake currency national investigation agency

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X