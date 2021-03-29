NIA arrests one in Siliguri fake currency case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with a fake currency case registered at Siliguri, West Bengal.

The arrested person, Jakir Sekh is an associate of Bangladeshi national Munshi and during the search conducted, the NIA also recovered 2 mobile phones.

The case pertains to the seizure of fake currency of the face value of Rs 4,01,000 from the possession of Golam Martha in January 2020. The NIA had taken over the probe and filed a chargesheet against 4 accused persons.

NIA charges two fake currency racketeers

Investigation had revealed that the arrested accused Jakir Sekh and charge sheeted accused persons were part of a terrorist gang comprising smugglers, couriers and distributors of FICN and had entered into a criminal conspiracy in association with other known and unknown accused to smuggle and circulate High Quality Counterfeit Indian Paper Currency Notes with the intention to cause damage to monetary stability of India. Arrested accused used to receive FICNs from Bangladesh based smugglers through multiple couriers and used to circulate them and further channelize the proceeds to Bangladesh based smugglers through different couriers.

Further investigation in the case to identify the transnational linkages continues, the NIA said in a note.