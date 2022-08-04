India
    NIA arrests member of Dawood gang for 'aiding terrorist activities'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit', a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, for allegedly aiding the gang's terrorist activities. He was a close aide of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, the NIA said in a release.

    He was a close aide of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel

    Qureshi played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in Shakeel's name from property dealings and dispute settlements for raising "terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," the agency claimed.

    A case was registered on February 3 pertaining to "terrorist and criminal activities" like smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency, raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organization including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda" by Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, the NIA said.

    Two persons were earlier arrested in the case on May 12, it said.

    X