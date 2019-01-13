  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    NIA arrests close naxal aide in MLA killing case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested accused Bhajo Hari Singh in connection with the murder of MLA Ramesh Munda.

    A Team of NIA Raipur arrested Munda, 48, who had been absconding for a long time. It may be recalled that he had been chargesheeted in March last year.

    NIA arrests close naxal aide in MLA killing case
    Representational Image

    It was found during investigation that in 2008, the main accused CPI (Maoist) leader Kundan Pahan got Rs 3 crore advance money from accused Raja Peter for the killing of MLA Ramesh Munda. Out of this, he handed over Rs. 2.78 Crore to accused Bhajohari Singh Munda who was his associate at that time.

    Also Read | Another religious preacher arrested in Islamic State case

    The money was given to him for safe custody for subsequent use in furthering Naxal activities in Jharkhand. Remaining Rs 2 Crore as part of the deal of total Rs five crores was given on July 11 2008 to another accused Balram Sahu by the staff of accused Raja Peter.

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency chargesheet maoist naxalites

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue