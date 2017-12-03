NIA arrests another accused from Bihar in connection with Naeem alias Headley 2 case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested another accused from Bihar in the 'Shaikh Abdul Naeem of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)' case. Dhannu Raja was arrested from Gopalganj in Bihar on charges of harbouring and providing logistics to Naeem.

Earlier on Tuesday, alleged LeT operative Shaikh Abdul Naeem, 37, was arrested from Lucknow who is being called 'Headley-II' after David Headley who is serving a prison sentence at a US jail for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

In a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency and the Uttar Pradesh ATS, Naeem was picked up from Varanasi.

Naeem according to sources was on a major mission. He was collecting data and other details of several important locations. He was on the verge of passing on this data to his handlers who were planning an attack in several cities on the lines of the Mumbai 26/11 strike.

He had also prepared several videos of Army bases and camps in Kashmir. He had also paid a visit to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh where he shot videos of Israeli tourists. We cannot reveal any further details, for now, said an investigating officer while adding that the operation is still on.

Naeem had been taken into custody in 2014. However, he managed to escape while he was in transit between Kolkata and Mumbai. Officers are now trying to find who his handlers were. They are also ascertaining to find out how much of the information he had sourced had been shared with his handlers. An officer said that he was working for the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

OneIndia News